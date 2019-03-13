White went off for 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Mavericks.

White was absolutely spectacular, and he continues to gain confidence here as the regular season winds down. He has reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six games, swiped three steals in three of the last seven, and handed out 29 dimes across the last four. With Rudy Gay (illness) missing the last two tilts, White has been the one to step up, and the 24-year-old sophomore seems to be establishing himself as a reliable option across most formats as the Spurs gear up for the playoffs.