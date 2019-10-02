Spurs' Derrick White: Fourth-year option picked up
The Spurs exercised White's $3.52 million team option for 2020-21 on Tuesday, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
San Antonio's decision to pick up the final year of White's rookie contract comes as little surprise after he delivered a promising sophomore campaign in 2018-19, averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 25.8 minutes per contest. While White should push closer to a consistent 30-minute role during the upcoming campaign, he's expected to spend more time off the ball with Dejounte' Murray set to reclaim starting duties at point guard after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.
