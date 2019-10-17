White produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Rockets.

White was highly effective operating as a reserve in this one while Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, and Lonnie Walker started along the perimeter in place of DeMar DeRozan (rest). White has proven himself to be a valuable contributor on both ends of the court. Still, it remains to be seen how the rotation will shake out, though this stat line stands as evidence that White could thrive in a reserve role if he's not part of the starting five.