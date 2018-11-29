Spurs' Derrick White: Gets start Wednesday
White will start Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
White will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the past seven games. The second-year guard struggled a bit after returning from an early-season heel injury and saw his minute load erode as a result. He looked better in Monday's game against the Bulls, and coach Greg Popovich clearly wants to get White integrated back into the lineup.
