White had 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) and seven assists in Monday's win over Phoenix.

The Spurs barely pulled out a two-point victory, and White was a big reason why, as he led all Spurs in scoring, while also chipping in as a playmaker and bringing down three rebounds. White's 25 points were a season-high, and it was the first time he topped 20 points since late October.