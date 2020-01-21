Spurs' Derrick White: Goes for 25 off bench
White had 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) and seven assists in Monday's win over Phoenix.
The Spurs barely pulled out a two-point victory, and White was a big reason why, as he led all Spurs in scoring, while also chipping in as a playmaker and bringing down three rebounds. White's 25 points were a season-high, and it was the first time he topped 20 points since late October.
