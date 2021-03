White tallied just six points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Mavericks.

White returned for the Spurs but was very slow out of the gates. His season has been marred by multiple issues and so GMs will simply be looking for him to be able to string a handful of games together at this point. His production will ramp up over the coming games and so if he was dropped after this one, don't let him slip through your fingers.