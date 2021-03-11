White (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) tallied six points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Back from a five-game absence, White struggled to produce early on in the contest and finished with a rather disappointing stat line. His season has been marred by several absences due to injury and COVID-19 protocols, so managers are likely just hoping he can be able to string a handful of games together at this point. His production will likely ramp up over the coming games, so if he was dropped after this one, White will be worth grabbing off the waiver wire.