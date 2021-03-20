White registered 17 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's win against the Cavaliers.

The 26-year-old has scored exactly 17 points in four out of his last six games since returning from a five-game absence due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. White has started the last six games, averaging 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 three-pointers while shooting 93 percent from the free-throw line in that span. If you can swallow his below-average field-goal percentage, he should continue providing solid points, three-pointers and steals along with low-end rebounds and assists for fantasy owners the rest of the way.