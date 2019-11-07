Spurs' Derrick White: Good to go Thursday
White (glute) will be available for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
White was initially listed as questionable, but he's been given full clearance and will be available in his usual role off the bench. White was limited to 19 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta, but prior to that he'd played at least 20 minutes in every game, including 24 in Sunday's loss to the Lakers. In that contest, White had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
