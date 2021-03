White (COVID-19 protocols) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game at Dallas, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 26-year-old sat out the last five games before the All-Star break due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he'll be back on the court to begin the second half for San Antonio. White started in his past four appearances for the Spurs, so he figures to be back in the line Wednesday after the midseason hiatus.