White contributed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Monday.

White had a quiet game other than picking up a new season-high rebound total. Despite the lack of production, it was significant that he played, as he has sat the second half of back-to-back sets prior to Monday's game. White is averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his last four games and could be a decent scoring option for fantasy managers in the second half of the season.