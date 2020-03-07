Spurs' Derrick White: Great two-way effort in loss
White posted 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 139-120 loss to the Nets.
White put together an efficient two-way outing Friday, but it wasn't enough for the Spurs to secure a victory. The performance marked the fourth time in White's career that he's posted at least three blocks and one steal, with Friday's effort accounting for the most points in one of those games. Across the past 15 contests, White is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.1 minutes.
