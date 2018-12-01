White totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, and five rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 136-105 loss to the Rockets.

White shifted back to the bench for Friday's game but still played 33 minutes in the blow out loss. Since returning from injury, White has been in and out of the starting lineup, due primarily to inconsistent performances. The Spurs are struggling right now and perhaps a game like this will get White back in the good books.