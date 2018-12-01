Spurs' Derrick White: Hands out nine assists Friday
White totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, and five rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 136-105 loss to the Rockets.
White shifted back to the bench for Friday's game but still played 33 minutes in the blow out loss. Since returning from injury, White has been in and out of the starting lineup, due primarily to inconsistent performances. The Spurs are struggling right now and perhaps a game like this will get White back in the good books.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Gets start Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Plays 24 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Can be dropped everywhere•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Reserve role on tap for Sunday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Surprisingly scoreless in loss•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.