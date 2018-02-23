White has been reassigned to the G-League, Michael Wright of ESPN reports.

White has bounced between the Spurs and the G-League for much of the season, and he'll head back to the Austin Spurs after spending the last four games before the break with the NBA club. The rookie out of Colorado played a career-high 28 minutes in a loss to the Warriors on Feb. 10, but he's mostly been on the fringes of the rotation when on recall.