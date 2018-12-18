White will come off the bench for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

White will return to the bench after being held scoreless across 18 minutes in Saturday's game against the Bulls. The second-year guard has had an up-and-down year and has never appeared to be fully comfortable in the starting role while seeing a fluctuating workload. On the year, White is averaging 5.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game.