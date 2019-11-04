Spurs' Derrick White: Heads to locker room early
White left Sunday's game against the Lakers in the fourth quarter after colliding with Dwight Howard, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. He has since returned to the bench.
White collided with Howard in mid-fair and fell hard to the floor. Initially, he looked as though he would be able to walk off the fall, but after checking out of the game, White headed straight to the locker room. Shortly after, White returned to the Spurs' bench and will be available to return to the game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...