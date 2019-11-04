White left Sunday's game against the Lakers in the fourth quarter after colliding with Dwight Howard, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. He has since returned to the bench.

White collided with Howard in mid-fair and fell hard to the floor. Initially, he looked as though he would be able to walk off the fall, but after checking out of the game, White headed straight to the locker room. Shortly after, White returned to the Spurs' bench and will be available to return to the game.