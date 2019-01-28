White scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes Sunday against the Wizards.

White missed just one shot while producing another well-rounded, if modest, stat-line. He's made 17-of-25 shots over his past three games, bringing his season-long shooting percentage up to 50.8 percent from the field. After early-season struggles, White's found his groove and has topped double-digits in 13 of his past 15 games. His complementary production is fairly modest, but White's emerged as a steady fantasy option in his second professional season.