Spurs' Derrick White: Heats up in win
White scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes Sunday against the Wizards.
White missed just one shot while producing another well-rounded, if modest, stat-line. He's made 17-of-25 shots over his past three games, bringing his season-long shooting percentage up to 50.8 percent from the field. After early-season struggles, White's found his groove and has topped double-digits in 13 of his past 15 games. His complementary production is fairly modest, but White's emerged as a steady fantasy option in his second professional season.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Fills out stat sheet Sunday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Career-high 23 points in win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Career night against Celtics•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Contributes solid stat line Saturday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Career-high six steals Friday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....