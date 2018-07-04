Spurs' Derrick White: Impresses in summer league win
White finished Tuesday's 103-81 summer league win over the Hawks with 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes.
White dominated in all facets of the game, shooting the ball well, getting his teammates involved and playing solid defense. His 21 points and nine assists were both team highs and as long as the Spurs continue to give him big minutes, White should be a reliable stat-stuffing option. In Monday's opener, White also had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
