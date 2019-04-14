Spurs' Derrick White: Impressive effort Saturday
White totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 victory over the Nuggets.
White turned things around Saturday after what has certainly been a lean run of games leading into the playoffs. His finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting including a highlight throw-down over Paul Millsap. The Spurs stole home court advantage away from the Nuggets and will look to nail home the advantage Tuesday in game two.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Efficient in regular season finale•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Sees minimal time in loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Breaks out for 23 points•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Dismal shooting night in loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Steps up production in loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Disappointing again Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...