White totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 victory over the Nuggets.

White turned things around Saturday after what has certainly been a lean run of games leading into the playoffs. His finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting including a highlight throw-down over Paul Millsap. The Spurs stole home court advantage away from the Nuggets and will look to nail home the advantage Tuesday in game two.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...