White totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 victory over the Nuggets.

White turned things around Saturday after what has certainly been a lean run of games leading into the playoffs. His finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting including a highlight throw-down over Paul Millsap. The Spurs stole home court advantage away from the Nuggets and will look to nail home the advantage Tuesday in game two.