White finished with 17 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three assists and one steal across 25 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 132-129 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

After moving into the starting five in Friday's loss to the Nets and turning in a quality stat line (19 points, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes), White dropped back to the bench, as Drew Eubanks received the nod in place of the injured LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder). White didn't see much of a drop off in playing time and cleaned up at the free-throw line, but the lack of boards and limited defensive stats probably left fantasy managers disappointed. White would likely be a clear must-roster option in standard leagues if the Spurs committed to using him in a 30-minute role, but it's unclear if coach Gregg Popovich intends to do that at any point.