Spurs' Derrick White: Impressive in second start
White totaled 14 points (4-9 FG. 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 victory over the Rockets.
White was excellent in his second game since returning from a heel injury. He finds himself in an excellent position and looks set for a breakout season. He demonstrated the ability to score the ball during his time in summer league and can contribute in a number of areas giving him some tasty upside. If he was dropped after his first-up stinker or still remains on waivers, go ahead and get him on your roster.
