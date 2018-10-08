White will be in line for a larger role this season in the wake of Dejounte Murray's torn ACL.

Losing Murray, one of the more promising young guards in the West, is obviously a crushing blow for the Spurs, who will now turn to some combination of White, Patty Mills, DeMar DeRozan and perhaps rookie Lonnie Walker for minutes at point guard. Outside of Mills, White is in the best position to see an increased role, and Mills, himself, implied at Monday's practice that White may be thrust into the starting lineup. "He's got to be ready," Mills said, when asked if White is prepared to start. "He has come a long way. He had a great summer and preseason. He has that tough, fearless attitude with the ball. And obviously his length on defense can be great for us." Teammate Rudy Gay also expressed confidence in White's ability to step up: "Derrick is going to have to grow up fast," Gay said. "He's extremely talented and is capable of leading the team." The Spurs have not confirmed that White will enter the starting lineup in Murray's place, but that's what Mills' comments would imply. Mills could also be tabbed as the starter, but he's traditionally preferred to come off the bench, having started just 54 of 523 career NBA games.