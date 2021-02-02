White produced just five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, two blocks and one rebound in 21 minutes during Monday's 133-102 loss to Memphis.

After scoring 18 points in his return to action, White struggled to replicate that kind of production with a sub-par performance. While it was certainly disappointing, it is not that surprising given his extended layoff. The playing time is going to ramp-up over the coming games and his production should follow suit. If for some reason, he was dropped, you need to be making the move to grab him now.