White left Monday's game against Washington in the third quarter with an injured right ankle, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

White landed awkwardly after going for a block and had to be helped off the court by teammates. The 26-year-old has already missed 23 games this season due to injuries and COVID-related issues, and he could potentially be looking at more time off depending on the severity of the issue. He had posted nine points across 19 minutes prior to having to exit the game.