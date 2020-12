White (toe) signed a four-year, $73 million extension with the Spurs on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The two sides were able to reach a deal ahead of Monday's contract deadline, securing the 26-year-old's future with the franchise. White averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24.7 minutes during the 2019-20 season, but he's set to miss the start of the upcoming campaign as he makes his return from August toe surgery.