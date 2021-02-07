White will start Saturday's game at Houston, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in his first three games after missing time with a fracture toe, but he'll enter the starting five Saturday with Lonnie Walker (illness) unavailable. White is averaging 11.0 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 22.7 minutes through his first three games back, but he may have a longer lease against the Rockets.