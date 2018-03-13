White scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets.

Making his first appearance in eight games, White received extra run as his team went down big early and finished tied for the team lead in scoring. His success was mostly attributed to his prowess from long range, which resulted in a perfect night from beyond the arc, which yielded all of his made attempts. White is still a peripheral figure for the Spurs and could see his role vanish when LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) both return this week.