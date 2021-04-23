White finished Thursday's 106-91 win over the Pistons with 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal across 29 points.

White contributed in all facets Thursday, leading the team in scoring and assists and ranking second in rebounds and blocks. The guard finished with his highest point total since April 1 while establishing a season high in boards. White is averaging a career-best 15.0 points per game this season along with 3.5 dimes, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks.