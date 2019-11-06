White (lower body) played 19 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks, finishing with five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one steal and one block.

The minutes were White's lowest of the season, a byproduct of him coming into the contest nursing a glute injury and fellow reserve guard Patty Mills (16 points in 26 minutes) catching fire during his time on the court. Even in times of better health and when Mills' role is more suppressed, White hasn't been able to push past 26 minutes in any contest this season. Until coach Gregg Popovich shows more of a willingness to play White alongside Dejounte Murray, White won't be in store for a notable uptick in playing time.