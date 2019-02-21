Spurs' Derrick White: Listed as probable Friday
White (heel) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Plantar fasciitis has prevented White from appearing in the Spurs' past five games, but it seems he'll make his return Friday. It's unclear if he'll immediately re-join the starting five. In the 16 games he's appeared in since the start of 2019, White has averaged 14.6 points on 57.5 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 30.4 minutes.
