Spurs' Derrick White: Listed as probable
White (heel) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
White has a good chance of playing in Sunday's game against the Knicks. He returned form a five game absence due to a heel injury Thursday, recording seven points, four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of run. If he's unable to go, look for Patty Mills to see a heavy minute load.
