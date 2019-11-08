White managed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 win over the Thunder.

White had been listed as questionable due to a lower body injury but ultimately was healthy enough to give it a go. He continues to operate as the backup point guard behind Dejounte Murray, and while Murray's 26 minutes in this one marked a season high, there's likely a limit for what White can accomplish unless the two start sharing the court more often going forward.