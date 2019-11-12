Spurs' Derrick White: Logs 29 minutes in Monday's loss
White contributed 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
White turned in a decent stat line while earning 10 minutes more than starting point guard Dejounte Murray, who struggled badly in this one. White may very well remain an inconsistent contributor throughout the majority of the campaign, though he does provide fairly well-rounded production.
