Spurs' Derrick White: May only be out 2-to-4 weeks
White (heel) may only miss two-to-four weeks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
White's original timetable was six-to-eight weeks, so this updated timetable provided by coach Gregg Popovich is encouraging. It's not clear what has caused the change. Still, the safe bet is probably to assume White will miss amount a month of action.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Out for preseason finale•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Confirmed starter for regular season•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Starting Wednesday vs. Atlanta•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: In line for increased role•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...