White (toe) won't play Friday against the Nuggets but could play Saturday versus the Grizzlies, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 26-year-old has apparently been cleared to play but isn't available for both ends of back-to-back sets, so he'll sit out the front end Friday. White made his lone appearance of the season Jan. 1 and sustained a toe fracture on his left foot, but he's on the cusp of retaking the court. He figures to face some limitations following the four-week absence, and his presence will undoubtedly be a big boost for the Spurs.