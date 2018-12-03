Spurs' Derrick White: Minutes picking up
White finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 131-118 win over the Trail Blazers.
Though Bryn Forbes continues to serve as the Spurs' starting point guard, White has logged more extensive playing time in each of the past three games, averaging 9.0 points, 6.3 dimes and 4.0 boards in 29.7 minutes per contest during that stretch. It's unclear if coach Gregg Popovich has any intention to alter his lineups in the near future, but White's healthier minutes count and better all-around output makes him a better investment than Forbes for fantasy purposes.
