White is listed among the scheduled participants in Major League Baseball's All-Star celebrity softball game in Denver on July 11, an indication that he has made a full recovery from the sprained ankle that sidelined him for the Spurs' final 13 games of the season, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

White is a native of Colorado, so his inclusion in the All-Star festivities at Coors Field makes sense. The Spurs likely wouldn't have signed off on him taking part in the exhibition event if he wasn't completely healthy, so White looks as though he'll be in store for a relatively normal offseason of training ahead of his fifth NBA season in 2021-22. In addition to the sprained ankle that ended his season, White missed extensive time in 2020-21 while recovering from August toe surgery, a subsequent aggravation of the toe injury and a bout with COVID-19. He shot a career-worst 41.1 percent from the field over his 36 games, but he was productive from a counting-stats standpoint with averages of 15.4 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest.