White totaled 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 100-97 loss to the Hornets.

White turned things around after a sub-par performance just 48 hours earlier. Those who held onto White earlier in the season have been hoping for production like this and perhaps he can build off this effort. He has the ability to contribute across the board and is one of the better shot blocking guards in the league. If he was dropped after some indifferent performances, make sure he finds his way onto your squad.