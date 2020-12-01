White (toe) will not be ready when practices get underway, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
White is still recovering from toe surgery he underwent in August. He should be considered questionable for the Spurs' first preseason game, which is Dec. 12 against the Thunder.
