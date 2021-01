White (toe) will be on a minutes limit and come off the bench for Friday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

It's not clear what White's minutes limit is, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Spurs were especially cautious with White after signing him to a four-year, $73 million extension during the offseason. His return is good news for season-long fantasy managers, but the minutes limit for Friday means he might not be a viable option in DFS.