Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Saturday that he expects White (toe) to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

White was only able to play one game before injuring his toe, and he'll miss a huge chunk of the season. In his absence, Lonnie Walker and Patty Mills should continue seeing plenty of minutes. White is a drop candidate in shallower leagues and maybe standard leagues that don't have an IR spot.