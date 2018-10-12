White (heel) has been ruled out for 6-to-8 weeks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This is brutal news for the Spurs, as the team has already lost starting point guard Dejounte Murray for the season to a torn ACL, and now, just as it was announced that White would take on the starting role, he suffers a heel injury that could keep him out for up to two months. Veteran point guard Patty Mills has expressed that he prefers coming off the bench, so it's now likely that San Antonio will look to acquire a veteran point guard to shore up the depth at the position. Regardless of the Spurs' next move, Mills, given that he has been in head coach Gregg Popvich's system for so long, will still likely see majority of the minutes at point guard while White is out.