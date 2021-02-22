White has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

San Antonio is poised to return to action against the Thunder after having the previous four games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, but White won't be immediately joining the team. It's unclear if White is out due to contact tracing or if he tested positive for the virus, so his availability beyond Wednesday's contest is up in the air. Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Patty Mills are poised to handle the bulk of the backcourt work for the short-handed Spurs.