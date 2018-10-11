White is dealing with sore left heel and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

With Dejounte Murray (knee) done for the season, head coach Gregg Popovich has already confirmed White will open the season as the team's starting point guard. As a result, there's no reason to have White try and push through an injury in a meaningless preseason game. The fact that it appears to just be some minor soreness provides some optimism that White shouldn't miss much more time, so expect him to be a full go for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against Minnesota.