Spurs' Derrick White: Out for preseason finale
White is dealing with sore left heel and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
With Dejounte Murray (knee) done for the season, head coach Gregg Popovich has already confirmed White will open the season as the team's starting point guard. As a result, there's no reason to have White try and push through an injury in a meaningless preseason game. The fact that it appears to just be some minor soreness provides some optimism that White shouldn't miss much more time, so expect him to be a full go for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against Minnesota.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Confirmed starter for regular season•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Starting Wednesday vs. Atlanta•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: In line for increased role•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Starts second half Sunday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Out Friday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.