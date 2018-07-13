Spurs' Derrick White: Out Friday
White (hamstring) is out for Friday's summer league contest against the Suns.
The Spurs will continue to hold out White as he nurses a hamstring injury. There's no indication the injury is serious, but there's little reason to push White for an essentially meaningless game.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Out Thursday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Exits contest early with hamstring injury•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Continues summer league excellence•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Impresses in summer league win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Plays 11 minutes in game one•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from Austin Spurs•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...