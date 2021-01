White (toe) will not play Sunday against the Jazz, Matthew R. Tynan of The Athletic reports.

White made his season debut Friday against the Lakers, posting nine points, two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 23 minutes. However, the Spurs will be giving him Sunday's game off, as the toe that caused him to miss the first four games of the season is sore. As a result, Lonnie Walker will probably see his playing time bump back up.