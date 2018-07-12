Spurs' Derrick White: Out Thursday
White (hamstring) is sidelined for Thursday's summer league action against Milwaukee.
White suffered a right hamstring strain during Sunday's summer league tilt, and the Spurs won't risk pushing him. Across five summer league contests, the guard is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
