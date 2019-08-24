Spurs' Derrick White: Passes first concussion test
White, who took a nasty fall during Team USA's loss to Australia on Friday night, passed his first concussion test, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. That said, White did need four stitches near his left eye.
Thankfully for the Spurs and White, it appears he's avoided any serious injury. More information on his recovery should emerge in the coming days.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 12 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Blows up for 36 points•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 17 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Impressive effort Saturday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Efficient in regular season finale•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Sees minimal time in loss•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...