White had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist, one steal and one block in 13 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 loss to Golden State.

White, who hadn't even been in the rotation, came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Saturday's loss. The fact he even saw the court indicates the Spurs were looking to game two from an early stage. He picked up a couple of defensive stats and with the series a chance to be a blowout, he could see some more time moving forward.