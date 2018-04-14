Spurs' Derrick White: Plays 11 minutes in game one
White had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist, one steal and one block in 13 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 loss to Golden State.
White, who hadn't even been in the rotation, came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Saturday's loss. The fact he even saw the court indicates the Spurs were looking to game two from an early stage. He picked up a couple of defensive stats and with the series a chance to be a blowout, he could see some more time moving forward.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....