Spurs' Derrick White: Plays 17 minutes in return
White returned from a fractured wrist to play 17 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.
The rookie out of Colorado missed more than a month with the injury, but he was back in action Sunday and ended up seeing a season-high 17 minutes. That will likely be an anomaly going forward, however, as the Spurs were without Tony Parker (rest), while Patty Mills played only nine minutes off the bench. White finished with four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals en route to a team-best plus-14 plus/minus rating.
